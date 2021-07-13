 Skip to main content
Flash flooding takes out Illinois bridge

SENECA  — Heavy rains and ensuing flash flooding caused a north central Illinois bridge to partially collapse with a truck on it, authorities said.

Some good Samaritans pulled the truck driver from the vehicle to safety, police said in the village of Seneca, about 60 miles miles southwest of Chicago.

“Driver was very lucky that his vehicle didn’t go into the creek,” Seneca police Officer Kelsey Kowalski said. “He was uninjured; he seemed fine, a little shook up.”

Three to 6 inches of rain fell in the Seneca area Monday night, the National Weather Service said.

“That was the hardest-hit area, for sure. There were reports of 6 to 12 inches of standing water in spots," NWS meteorologist Ricky Castro said.

