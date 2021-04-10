Flashback: Robert Wadlow, the ‘Alton Giant’ who at age 21 was over 8 feet tall, fought for his dignity in court

Doctors attributed his dysfunctional growth to a hyperactive pituitary gland. Now the condition can be treated, but not then.

By 1936, the cost to his parents of feeding and clothing him had become unmanageable, as the Evening Telegraph reported: “So it has become necessary for the Wadlows to do something about earning some money through Robert to help keep up the expense, and to prepare for his future.”

Harold Wadlow dedicated himself to booking his son’s personal appearances. He struck a deal with Ringling Bros. to have Robert Wadlow join the circus for some stops on its national tour.

His father described the gig to the Evening Telegraph: “When we were about to appear, all light went off, and the ‘spot’ was turned on the center ring. ... Then we walked out into the spotlight and stood around for a time while we were introduced. After that we walked off.”

On behalf of the Peters’ Shoe Co. and the International Shoe Co., Robert Wadlow appeared at stores and state fairs. The money was good, but the travel was exhausting. His father drove a seven-passenger car, with several seats removed to accommodate the younger Wadlow.