Flower shortage may complicate Mother's Day orders, some florists say

Chrysanthemums, some specialty roses and accent flowers such as snapdragons and delphinium have been in short supply for his company. It will substitute flowers in some arrangements if necessary, but only if they are substantially similar to what was ordered.

Most Mother’s Day orders are placed the week before the holiday. Goldman cautioned that buyers who wait until the last minute might be stuck with the simplest, most generic bouquets. Some last-minute deals on bouquets might disappear if florists begin to run short on product, he said.

“If you are someone who has a favorite florist, I would say, just buy now,” he said.

Mother’s Day is the biggest holiday of the year for wholesaler Chicago Flower Exchange, and growers’ ability to fill special orders for the day have been uncertain, owner Larry Gramith said. He prebooked 12,000 roses from one grower in shades of yellow, pink, white and lavender. The grower was able to deliver only 3,000 roses.

He typically requires deposits on some orders from buyers, but has refused to take them recently because he is unsure if he can fill the order, he said.

“We’re trying to fill orders as best we can, and we’re refusing a lot of orders for Mother’s Day because we can’t get the product,” he said.