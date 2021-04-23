Flu shots at work are routine, but company COVID vaccine clinics are hard to come by. That might be changing.

With access to vaccines improving and all Illinois adults eligible for the shots, an even broader swath of companies may consider hosting vaccination clinics. Some health departments say employers are losing interest as workers find appointments on their own. But that, along with improving vaccine supply, could make things easier for companies still trying to secure vaccines.

“It’s still not that easy to get an appointment,” said Betsy Matthews, chief financial officer at Corporate Wellness Partners, which has worked with employers to offer workplace vaccinations in Lake County. “Everybody doesn’t have time to sit around and wait for appointments to open online, or go when there is an available appointment time.”

In a White House speech Wednesday, President Joe Biden urged employers to make sure work doesn’t keep people from getting vaccinated by providing time, with pay, to get the shot, and announced a tax credit for businesses with fewer than 500 workers to help cover the cost of paid leave.

Companies say workplace clinics are an even easier way to get employees vaccinated quickly. It saves people the trouble of tracking down individual appointments, especially those who can’t scour websites during the workday, and may help vaccine-hesitant workers grow more comfortable as they see co-workers lining up for shots.