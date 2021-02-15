Foot of snow expected in Chicago area; hundreds of flights canceled as temperatures drop

The trooper “pulled behind the wrecked vehicles in the left lane and had the emergency lights activated in order to assist with directing traffic to the right,” an emailed statement said. Then as the trooper sat in his squad car, a black 2010 Cadillac driven by a 20-year-old man who also suffered minor injuries, “crashed into the rear of the trooper’s squad car causing injury.” The two vehicles that initially collided were not hit and the occupants were not injured, officials said.

“This crash marks the sixth (state police) Scott’s Law-related crash year-to-date in 2021 and the second in two days,” the statement said. Scott’s Law requires motorists to change lanes and move away from emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road. Interstate 55 north at Route 30 was closed until about 3:45 p.m. for the investigation.

The travel concerns aren’t limited to roads, however. At 5 p.m. there had already been 360 canceled flights between the city’s two main airports, 213 at O’Hare and 137 at Midway Airport, according to the city’s Department of Aviation. The majority of canceled flights at each airport was for arriving flights. There also had been 582 delayed flights out of O’Hare, nearly twice as many of which were departing flights rather than delayed arrivals, and 73 delayed flights at Midway, 57 of which were departing.