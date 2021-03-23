For Asian American women, Atlanta massacre resurfaces painful memories of racism and misogyny.

Over recent decades, Asian Americans have become associated with a new stereotype: the successful immigrant. As a group, they have the highest median income and education levels among racial groups, according to the Pew Research Center. But the label “Asian American” is exceedingly diverse — an umbrella term for more than two dozen nationalities — and also encompasses the U.S. racial group with the highest income inequality.

The triumph of some Asian Americans should not be attributed to an innate work ethic, scholars Min Zhou and Jennifer Lee argue in their 2017 paper “Understanding the Asian American Achievement Paradox.” They say that since the 1965 immigration act allowed more Asians to come to the U.S., a “hyper-selectivity” took root as immigrants from countries such as China were more likely to have bachelor’s degrees compared with the rest of their originating country’s population.

Lan Ho, a 30-year-old Vietnamese American woman who lives in the West Loop, said the elevation of prosperous Asian Americans, also known as the “model minority” myth, has masked the larger community’s struggles and led to pushback last week to the notion that the Georgia shootings should be considered a hate crime. Authorities have said they are still investigating the cause.