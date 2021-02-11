For Chicago students eager to return to school today, it’s ‘second only to Disney World at this point’

“Even if they were the only kid in class, they would just be excited,” Nussbaum said. “They’re not getting out much, so the idea of being able to go to school is second only to going to Disney World at this point.”

Yemisi Taylor, a mother in Austin, said her pre-kindergarten son Reginald sorely needed to return to in-person learning at Willa Cather Elementary School back in January. He is in an individualized learning plan program, and upon going back to his classroom, his teacher informed Taylor of Reginald’s learning regression since the pandemic started.

When Reginald then went back to remote learning later that month, school once again became a frustrating routine of Taylor and her husband trying to get him to focus on the computer. And as a gregarious boy, he missed the one-on-one attention with teachers and playtime with friends.

“It’s almost impossible to keep a 4-year-old focused on a computer screen for, let alone a day, but even an hour at a time,” Taylor said. “That doesn’t include when you have the kids who have special needs.”

Taylor and Reginald were delighted upon hearing he could return to classrooms on Thursday, but the joy was mixed with some exasperation for Taylor. She wonders why the deal had taken until now and whether politics played a role.