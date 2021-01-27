For hotels, pandemic scars run deep despite 'reopening'

JACKSONVILLE — With the start of vaccine distribution offering a glimmer of hope that life soon may return to something approaching normal, the hard-hit hotel and travel industry is hoping for a cure for its ailing occupancy and employment numbers.

Since the pandemic began, the travel industry — one of the first industries hit and projected to be the last to recover — has seen an unprecedented decline in occupancy and revenue — nine times that of the decline immediately following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

"Even as vaccines begin to be rolled out and other businesses begin to reopen, the hotel industry largely remains at a standstill," said Michael Jacobson, president and CEO of the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association.

A recently released report by the The American Hotel and Lodging Association expects the travel industry to take until 2024 to get back to pre-pandemic numbers.

"These projections show that getting back to normal will be a slow process, as hotels were among the first businesses to close during the pandemic and will be among the last to open," Jacobson said.