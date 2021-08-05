For Illinois State Fair, it's all about the location

SPRINGFIELD — As the real estate expression goes, it’s all about location, location, location.

The Illinois State Fair in Springfield is taking that to heart this year. As the only state fair located on Route 66, it is introducing a permanent display of the iconic road on the fairground site.

Illinois State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon said the Illinois State Fairgrounds Route 66 Experience, a multiyear project focusing on the nation’s most iconic road, debuts on Aug. 12 when the 10-day fair opens.

Visitors will walk on the mini Illinois Route 66 from Chicago to the Chain of Rocks Bridge and learn about communities and attractions along way. The project, headed by the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway, will also include classic car displays, Gordon said.

“The Route 66 Experience is going to totally transform gate 2 on the Illinois State Fairgrounds and make it a destination for visitors not only during the fair, but year-round,” he said.

The exposition will grow annually, culminating in 2026 as part of the 100-year anniversary celebrations of Route 66, he said.

A connecting road suits this year’s fair theme of “One Illinois.”

“Coming off a year where the fair was canceled for the first time since World War II, we want to convey a show of unity and strength when people return to the fairgrounds in August,” Gordon said.

Among the ways the impact of the pandemic will be seen at the fair is the introduction of onsite mobile vaccination clinics during both the Illinois and DuQuoin State Fairs, to give every fairgoer who wants one a chance to be vaccinated.

The staff is monitoring how things are going at county fairs and is constantly keeping up to date on any COVID-19 protocol changes that may affect-fair goers, Gordon said.

Specialty foods

Food is always an attraction, with the typical fair fare near the Midway rides, but the Illinois Specialty Growers Association section of the Illinois Department of Agriculture tent also features local foods and is a place to buy foodstuffs including sweetcorn, apple cider and peaches.

“It’s a place you can find a healthy treat at the fair,” said Raghela Scavuzzo, Illinois Farm Bureau local food programs manager.

This year the artisan fair, highlighted Aug. 13-15 at the tent, will be expanded to include many more cheeses, jams, jellies and other Illinois products celebrating the changes in the Illinois cottage food law.

Consumers also get a chance to meet and greet a featured grower or producer daily from 12:30-1 p.m.

Illinois products will also be featured Aug. 16-20.

The kids’ corner will include story times with Illinois authors and other activities.

It’s a focus on Illinois and a celebration of the diversity of the state.

“And that’s just what’s happening at our tent,” Scavuzzo said.

Ag and tech celebrated

Agriculture Day will be celebrated Aug. 17 with lots of extras, tipping a hat to farmers and related industries. And of course the famous butter cow will be there for viewing all fair long.

Exhibits in the Orr Building are gathering STEAM, with Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math exhibits featuring robotics. Events will even include drone races in the multi-purpose area.

“I’m sure that will be packed,” Gordon said.

Along with the new things this year, the fair will host more than 80 open and junior livestock shows.

Stephanie Hardy, the state fair’s events manager, said people are eager to attend the livestock shows. In mid-July, well ahead of deadlines, entries were flowing in.

The Governor’s Sale on Aug. 17 and the Parade of Champions are always popular, she said.

The grandstand shows are solid this year, with new specialized bar seating selling out quickly, Gordon said.

Another first at the state fair this year is an American Kennel Dog night at the fair Aug. 13.

“Tickets sales are going extremely well,” he said.

The year 2019 set all-time record for attendance and revenue for the fair. With the break in 2020, Gordon said everyone is really excited for the 2021 fair. There seems to be more interest than ever this year as people are sick of sitting around home.

“It seems like we haven’t had a fair in 100 years,” Gordon said of the excitement level.

