For some Chicago teachers who want a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to school, unpaid leave is the only option

When a fraction of Brady Tilghman’s eighth grade students return to in-person learning Monday while the rest continue remote learning, someone else will be teaching all of them. As of Friday, he didn’t yet know who.

The situation was making him emotional. “I’m not OK with it, and they deserve instruction,” he said.

While parents have been patient with him and understanding that he is the messenger in cases like this — when he couldn’t say who would be teaching their kids in three days because he didn’t know — they have much less patience left for Chicago Public Schools, he said.

Tilghman, an eighth grade math and science teacher at Oglesby Elementary in Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood, just got his second COVID-19 vaccine dose, and is waiting the proscribed two weeks for maximum protection to kick in before joining students in the classroom. For CPS educators like Tilghman who don’t have approved accommodations to teach remotely, that choice means taking an unpaid leave of absence.

Oglesby administrators requested a substitute for his leave through March 17, but as of Friday afternoon, the request was unfilled, Tilghman said. As far as he knows, his in-person students will be learning on Chromebooks from the classroom of a special-education teacher.