For some, the COVID-19 vaccine is a ticket to travel. Many people are still planning carefully.

Will travelers need to quarantine on arrival, or when they come back home? How are case counts trending? Are bookings refundable? Are restrictions loose enough to give tourists something to do, but not so loose that visiting feels risky?

Travel restrictions and policies requiring quarantines or proof of negative COVID-19 tests are still limiting overseas trips. U.S. tourists can’t visit European Union countries, though some others allow Americans who test negative shortly before arriving, including the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos.

Some countries have dropped restrictions for travelers who can prove they are vaccinated, but several still only accept travelers from certain countries.

Americans must test negative for COVID-19 before returning to the U.S. or prove they recently recovered from the virus, even if they’ve been innoculated, and some states and cities have their own restrictions. Travelers to Hawaii must test negative or quarantine for 10 days after arrival, and Chicago says people arriving from certain states with higher numbers of COVID-19 cases must quarantine for 10 days unless they are fully vaccinated or test negative.