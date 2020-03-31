Ford County confirms 1st case of coronavirus

PAXTON — A Ford County resident has tested positive for coronavirus, the Ford County Public Health Department said Monday.

The man, in his 70s, is hospitalized. Public health officials are contacting everyone who may have been exposed to him.

The case is the first for Ford County.

“We ask that if you are sick or have symptoms, please stay home and self-isolate. By doing this, you help protect others from unnecessary exposure,” stated Lana Sample, public health administrator.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

