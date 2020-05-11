You are the owner of this article.
Ford County Fair postponed
Ford County Fair postponed

MELVIN – The Ford County Fair has been postponed until August.

Originally scheduled June 14-20, the fair was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers hope to launch a shortened event that includes an exhibition for junior exhibitors.

The decision came after weeks of monitoring and many discussions with local health officials, fair organizers said in a statement.

Details on concert ticket refunds are on the fair’s Facebook page. 

