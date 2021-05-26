Former chief of staff to Madigan charged with lying to federal grand jury

McClain had in fact exchanged numerous phone calls and emails with Mapes about Madigan during that time period, routinely discussing the details of meetings and Madigan assignments the speaker had doled out to McClain, according to the charges.

Mapes was served on Feb. 12 with a grand jury subpoena to testify, according to the indictment. The week before his March 31 appearance, he was granted immunity from prosecution.

On the morning of his testimony, Mapes was told by U.S. District Chief Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer that “his truthful testimony was required” under the immunity order and that his failure to comply could result in perjury charges, according to the indictment. He was then brought up to the grand jury.

During his testimony, Mapes was asked whether McClain had ever given him insight into his interactions with Madigan that he wouldn’t otherwise have been privy to, the indictment stated.

“No, that wouldn’t — that wouldn’t happen,” Mapes allegedly answered.

Mapes also denied knowing whether McClain had continued to work on Madigan’s behalf after his retirement as a lobbyist in 2016.