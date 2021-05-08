Former Joliet Catholic teacher accused of grooming didn’t ‘fulfill employment requirements,’ Joliet diocese says

“Because the text in the video referenced a situation similar to that of Hylka’s, the diocese determined the most prudent course of action was to put Hylka on administrative leave while the matter was investigated,” the statement said.

The man in the video wanted to remain anonymous and declined to talk to diocesan officials, they said.

They did not disclose Hylka’s leave to school parents, they said, because “it was a confidential personnel matter and because the account in the video could not be clearly linked to Hylka.”

After the warrant was issued for Hylka’s arrest, police could not immediate locate him but later said he was admitted to a hospital while they were searching for him. His attorney told them he will turn himself in after his release from the hospital, police previously said.

While it wasn’t clear what he was being treated for, Hylka remained hospitalized Friday night, Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

His bail was set at the end of April at $100,000.

He was fired Apr. 28 from St. Joseph Catholic School and from his positions as a youth minister at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, both in Joliet, the diocese said. He is also prohibited from working or volunteering for any diocesan school or parish.

