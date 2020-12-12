Former U.S. Attorney Jim Burns dies at 75 following career that took him from basketball court to federal courthouse

During an unsuccessful bid for the 1998 Democratic governor nomination, Jim Burns played off his athletic accomplishments in his first campaign ad, making a short jumper and asking voters to “give me a shot” at public office.

Asked how many takes it took before he sunk the basket, Burns replied, “Frankly, my pride won’t let me answer that.”

Burns, whose success took him from the basketball court to the federal courthouse as U.S. attorney but never to public elective office, died Friday. He was 75.

The death was announced by Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, who appointed Burns in April 2000 to serve as inspector general, a job he had held ever since. Burns took the post as federal investigators were continuing their Operation Safe Road corruption probe of the office under White’s predecessor, George Ryan, who was elected governor in 1998. Ryan was released from prison in 2013 after being sentenced to 6 1/2 years on corruption charges.

“As a former U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Burns worked tirelessly in his role as inspector general to help restore integrity and eliminate all forms of institutionalized corruption and wrongdoing in the secretary of state’s office,” White said in a statement.