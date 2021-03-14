Founder has memories, hope for Arlington Park's next chapter

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS — His heart and soul are a part of Arlington Park, but Dick Duchossois says he's fine with the new owners selling the horse-racing palace he made that is an institution in Arlington Heights.

"We built it," Duchossois, 99, said during a telephone interview Monday from the Barrington Hills equestrian estate where he lives with his wife, Judi. The man synonymous with Arlington Park poured millions into the track he bought in 1983, and millions more into a glorious rebuild after a devastating fire in 1985, before merging his creation with Churchill Downs in 2000. But he has no regrets that the 326 acres, including the 94-year-old track, are for sale and destined to be developed into something else.

"I think Churchill has two of the finest managers in the country," said Duchossois, who says he got briefed on the reasons for the sale and details. "It's been explained to me, and I don't understand it, but I agree with it."

He recognizes the role his Arlington Park plays in the village, which incorporated a horse's head in the shape of the letter A on the official village seal.

"It's almost like a statue in the village," Duchossois said of Arlington Park. "But on the other hand, statues get knocked down, too."