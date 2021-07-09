Four from Washington, including three teens, killed in late-night accident on I-55

LINCOLN — A man and three teenagers from Washington were killed Wednesday night in a traffic accident on Interstate 55 south of Lincoln.

According to the Illinois State Police, the man was driving a 2016 gray Chrysler Pacifica north on the interstate about 10:15 p.m. near milepost 122 when he lost control of the vehicle. Heavy rain was falling at the time.

The vehicle skidded across the median and into oncoming southbound traffic, where a semi-trailer truck hit it. The Pacifica then came to rest in the median.

The truck crossed the median and northbound lanes, then overturned on the frontage road on the east side of the highway.

Of five occupants of the Pacifica, four were pronounced dead at the scene. They were the 47-year-old driver, 16- and 17-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy.

A 13-year-old girl, also from Washington, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, according to state police.

Identities of the victims were being withheld. But an email from Washington Community High School Superintendent Kyle Freeman stated the three deceased teens were students there.

The Pacifica driver was a family member of a school employee, according to Freeman.

Crisis counselors were to be on duty until 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the high school. They also are to be available there from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday.

"This loss will affect everyone in our school family and in the Washington community," Freeman wrote. "Students may have a difficult time dealing with the loss, and we encourage parents to talk with their child and for students to seek help if needed."

A passenger in the truck, a 41-year-old man from Decatur, Georgia., also was transported to a hospital. His injuries weren't life-threatening, according to state police.

The driver of the truck, a 50-year-old man from Stone Mountain, Ga., was not reported to be injured.

A message was left for Logan County Coroner Donald Peasley.

