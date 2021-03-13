Four ZIP codes added to United Center vaccination site registration as city touts equity-driven numbers

CHICAGO — The United Center mass vaccination site began accepting appointments from residents of four additional ZIP codes at highest need for doses on Saturday morning, city officials said.

Those living in the 60624, 60644, 60651 and 60653 ZIP codes became eligible Saturday for signups at the mass inoculation center that promises to vaccinate thousands of residents per day, according to a statement from the city. They join residents in the 60608, 60619, 60620, 60649 and 60652 communities that had remaining slots reserved for them starting Tuesday because they have been hard hit by COVID-19 and have low vaccination rates.

None of them have to be in the current phase of age, medical condition or employment eligibility status to register, although that is not the case at any other vaccination site in Chicago, which remains in Phase 1b of essential frontline workers and people 65 or older. Phase 1c, people with underlying health conditions and other essential workers, is slated to start on March 29 in the city.