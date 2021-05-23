Fraternity leads cleanup effort at Black Illinois cemetery

“Service is a mainstay of every Black Greek organization, but one of the other mainstays of Black Greek organizations is history,” Glenn said. “That’s the one aspect of being involved with a fraternity like Phi Beta Sigma or any of the other major Black Greek organizations that’s uncounted for.

“You have to know your history as an organizational member of the organization, but that history goes back to the early 1900s and you learn to appreciate that history. We were acknowledging our history, trying to protect our history and trying to make sure that that history isn’t forgotten, so from an indirect way that mission that Ron helped us to initiate pulled us back into that mission of the historical preservation of a particular area.”

Henry Anderson, another member of the Nu Gamma Sigma Alumni Chapter, also has family members buried at the cemetery. His step-grandmother, who died in 1954, is buried there, and his dad, who died a decade later, is too. He hasn’t been able to locate their gravestones. It’s part of the reason why he says his fraternity brothers are inspired to continue cleaning the area.