Free menstrual hygiene products mandated at colleges under bill passed by Illinois Senate

"SIU eventually determined it reached a point where the initiative (was) too cost-prohibitive to maintain," Tracy said.

An SIU spokeswoman didn't respond to a request for information about the initiative.

Villa said she didn't know how much the bill would cost universities and community colleges.

Tracy said in Senate debate, "Our universities have been hurting because of lack of funding from our state, and I think it's very important that you ask the question sometimes, 'Who pays for this?'"

Tracy added: "I am all about hygiene and providing necessary items — toilet paper and the like. ... We just think we can print money, tax more, and it all works out, and we hide behind things like feminine hygiene.

"Yes, I'm a woman, I've been through all that, and I know it's necessary. It's as necessary as toilet paper, but at some point, we have to ask where this money is coming from, and who has to pay for it and who is hurt by it. ... we also have to stop creating a culture that everything is free."

