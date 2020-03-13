Friday update: What's happening with coronavirus and Central Illinois

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus disease in Illinois.

Nationally, the spate of event cancellations intensified Thursday, with Disney shutting down theme parks, the NCAA calling off March Madness and Broadway theaters closing their doors in Manhattan. All the major professional sports announced they are halting play.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

Scroll down for a summary and check back for updates throughout the day.

Do you have a story you would like to see us cover? Do you have a question about coronavirus and the response effort? Tell us about it. Email chris.coates@lee.net.

