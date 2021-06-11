Friends and family gather to remember Collinsville teen who drowned in Meramec River

More than 300 people attended a candlelight celebration of life for Horace Grigsby at the Collinsville Sports Complex on Thursday night.

The 15-year-old rising sophomore at Collinsville High School drowned while swimming in the Meramec Caverns in Sullivan, Missouri, on Saturday afternoon.

Grigsby's teammates, friends and family remembered him as a loud, joyful teenager, who had a penchant for bestowing nicknames and dishing roasts to friends and mentors alike. Even more than his gregarious personality, though, his community noted his selflessness, work ethic and commitment to taking care of his friends.

Standing in the field, many of the community members who came to remember Grigsby's life wore purple Kahoks gear for the young football player. His closest friends had shirts with Grigsby's face and jersey number, 20, printed on the front and back.

"Everyone in a white Grigsby shirt is a best friend," said Babs Dunaway, the mother of one of Grigsby's closest friends, noting that there were "a lot of best friends."

Grigsby was the third of four children, and all of his siblings spoke to the crowd in Collinsville Thursday night. He also gained three step-siblings after his mother, Kiba Hannon, married his stepfather, Daniel Hannon, according to his obituary.

"I remember being so disappointed when I found out my mom was having another boy," said Deja Harmon, his oldest sister. "He ended up being the best little brother ever."

While Grigsby always put others first, he was also brutally honest, said his older brother, Isaiah Harmon.

"He was very talented with anything he touched," he said.

His younger sister, Layla Grigsby, said she had been looking forward to joining her brother at the high school this fall.

"It's so quiet," she said of the family's house. "He would always be so loud, with his music, or loud with whatever."

Grigsby is the second person to drown in the Meramec River in the last month, according to incident reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. In the last year, five people have drowned in the river.

Whether it was on the field, in the gym, or in the classroom, friends and mentors noted that Grigsby was always working to be better and had come a long way over the last few years.

"He had the best work ethic of anyone I know," said Evan Finley, a friend of Grigsby's. "He never missed a chance to become better."

Private funeral services will be provided at a later date, according to Grigsby's obituary.

Donations are being collected for his family, through Meal Train and the Kahok Football Boosters.

