From closed rest areas to drive-through testing limitations, truck drivers face rough road during coronavirus pandemic

He carries plastic jugs for when he can’t find an open restroom, a trick that won’t work for female drivers.

Some drivers and truck stop workers wear masks when they are around others and some don’t, said Brenda Echols, 55, a long-haul driver with JKC Trucking, based in south suburban Summit. Echols said it worries her that so many truckers, who are in contact with so many people from all over the country, are so “lackadaisical.”

Echols said she has noticed people in urban areas are more careful than in rural areas about masks and hand sanitizer.

“We’re part of the supply chain that we worry about so much,” said Echols, who drives between Illinois and Texas. “When you have places that aren’t taking it seriously, it can disrupt that.”

Echols, who often delivers food products like eggs, said she always wears a mask and gloves when she gets out of her truck, and JKC requires masks for drivers whenever they’re around people. She recalls going into an Illinois truck stop recently and someone made a show of coughing, to make fun of her.

“He thought that was funny,” Echols said.