'Full circle:' Legal marijuana revenue going back to Springfield communities hurt by war on drugs

"By awarding this first round of R3 grants, we are taking another important step toward undoing the harms of the past," Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement of the relationship between marijuana sales and the war on drugs.

"It's a sign to us that this money is coming full circle," Johnson said. "We have this legal industry now in Illinois; I felt that it was a great way to right to so many wrongs that had been done, especially to these individuals that are incarcerated."

Johnson said marijuana has been a "tipoff" to law enforcement that often leads to more criminal charges for individuals.

"It's kind of bittersweet because we felt it shouldn't have happened in the first place, but at least it's a step in the right direction," he said.

Johnson said he is hopeful his program will be popular and helpful to people leaving prison who want to get their lives on the right track.

"The number one thing we're looking for is the will and desire to do better when they enter the community," Johnson said of the 30 people who will be accepted into his programs.

He said one barrier people face when leaving prison is the lack of places to go with resources. Johnson is hopeful Springfield can be a place for help with his new grant.