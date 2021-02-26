Fulton County's viral 'Trash Panda' cat featured on Fruity Pebbles

While fostering the young feline, Helle featured him on the Fulton County ESDA page showcasing some of his antics, including his obsession with Fruity Pebbles and his never-ending mission to destroy printers.

Other memes were made to help promote safety, education, preparedness, even a joke or two. Trash Panda also provided a way to connect with the residents of Fulton County.

Somewhere along the line, Trash Panda developed a following and began receiving fan mail. The Visual Production Center at Western Illinois University made a logo for him, and fans started sending boxes of Fruity Pebbles and asking staff how Trash Panda was doing.

"We had featured foster animals before and had success. However, we told stories about him, featured him in memes and he began to get a following. Additionally, we challenged the community to help raise money for the Salvation Army's Christmas Drive, and of course, the residents of the county answered the call as they always do. The goal was $250 and we raised well over $1,000 in toys and donations for the Salvation Army Christmas Campaign."

The deal was if they met their $250 goal, Trash Panda would find his furever home with the Helle family.

Since then the approximate 3-year-old has been the official mascot of Fulton County ESDA.