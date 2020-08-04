Funeral announced for Jared Seggerman; 'The kid didn't know a stranger'

A lunch will be held afterward at the West Park pavilion in Minonk.

"We would love to have any and all of his friends attend," Christ Seggerman said. "We want to celebrate his life. That's what he'd want."

Jared Seggerman grew to his 6-foot-4 frame late in high school. But his outgoing personality was there from Day One.

"A teacher in school once asked me to talk to Jared about talking in class all day long," his mother said. "She had moved him several times, but it didn't work because he was friends with everyone. He said, 'Mom, they talk to me first so it's only nice of me to talk back.' Couldn't argue with that."

Jared loved football and fishing and was a member of both the football and bass fishing teams at Fieldcrest High School.

"We went fishing and hunting together all the time," Tyler McKay, his classmate and football teammate, said. "He taught me a lot about tying lures for bass fishing. He was really a big bass fisherman. He'd catch 60 bass in a couple of hours. Another time we were duck and goose hunting out at the Seggerman pond. We'd be out there at 5 a.m. and by 9, his mother is calling wondering why he's not in school. He says, 'Mom, you know it's duck and goose season!'"