 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Funeral arrangements announced for five children who died in an East St. Louis fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BELLEVILLE — The funeral for five children who died in an East St. Louis apartment fire is at noon Saturday at Greater St. Mark's Church of God.

The visitation is from 9 a.m. to noon at the church, 4325 State St., East St. Louis. The funeral will follow at the church.

Illinois lawmakers schedule Aug. 31 session to redraw legislative maps in light of census data

Burial will be at Sunset Gardens of Memory Cemetery at 3230 Cemetery Road, Millstadt.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a package of legislation that aims to make Illinois a safer and more compassionate state for domestic violence survivors.

Deontae Davis Jr., 9; Neveah Dunigan and Heaven Dunigan, 8-year-old twins; Jabari Johnson, 4; and Loy-el Dunigan, 2, died in the Aug. 6 fire in the two-story brick apartment building at 560 N. 29th St., which is near State Street, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington firefighters add drone to toolbox

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News