Funeral arrangements announced for five children who died in an East St. Louis fire

BELLEVILLE — The funeral for five children who died in an East St. Louis apartment fire is at noon Saturday at Greater St. Mark's Church of God.
The visitation is from 9 a.m. to noon at the church, 4325 State St., East St. Louis. The funeral will follow at the church.
Burial will be at Sunset Gardens of Memory Cemetery at 3230 Cemetery Road, Millstadt.
Deontae Davis Jr., 9; Neveah Dunigan and Heaven Dunigan, 8-year-old twins; Jabari Johnson, 4; and Loy-el Dunigan, 2, died in the Aug. 6 fire in the two-story brick apartment building at 560 N. 29th St., which is near State Street, authorities said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Photos: Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair
Republican National Committee co-chairman Tommy Hicks, of Texas, was the guest speaker at Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair Thursday.
JERRY NOWICKI, CAPITOL NEWS ILLINOIS
Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy speaks at a Republican Day rally at the Illinois State Fair, leading supporters in a "Fire Pritzker" chant referring to the 2022 Illinois governor's race.
JERRY NOWICKI, CAPITOL NEWS ILLINOIS
Congressman Rodney Davis, a Republican from Taylorville, speaks at a Republican Day rally in Springfield Thursday.
JERRY NOWICKI, CAPITOL NEWS ILLINOIS
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, 18th, mingles at Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on Thursday.
E. JASON WAMBSGANS, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
A crowd begins to gather for Republican Day on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield on Thursday.
E. JASON WAMBSGANS, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, 15th, chats with Abraham Lincoln presenter Randy Duncan at Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield on Thursday.
E. JASON WAMBSGANS, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., visits with Randy Duncan, an Abraham Lincoln presenter with Looking for Lincoln, during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, delivers his remarks during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Don Tracy, Chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, delivers the "Fire Pritzker" chant as he gives his opening remarks during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, delivers his remarks during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Peggy Hubbard, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, gives a thumbs up as Richard Porter delivers his remarks during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, a republican candidate for Illinois Governor, visits with supporters during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Don Tracy, Chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, speaks with reporters during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
U.S. Rep Darin LaHood, R-Ill., delivers his remarks during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Don Tracy, Chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, raises his hand when the emcee asks who in attendance is from Sangamon County during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., delivers her remarks during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, waits off to the side of the stage before his slot to speak during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Gary Rabine, a Republican candidate for Illinois Governor, speaks with visitors during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
U.S. Rep Darin LaHood, R-Ill., visits with supporters during Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
