Funeral services for slain Chicago officer announced

A man charged with killing a Chicago police officer admitted to investigators that he pulled his handgun out of his waistband during a traffic stop and opened fire, a prosecutor told a judge Tuesday.
CHICAGO — Funeral services for the Chicago police officer who was shot to death earlier this month will be held next week, officials announced.
In a statement, the police department said a wake will be held for Officer Ella French on Wednesday at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel on the city's South Side between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. and the funeral service will be held at at 10 a.m. Thursday at the same church.
French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side.
Two brothers, Monty and Eric Morgan, have been charged in the shooting. Monty Morgan,21, is charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer and attempted murder. Eric Morgan, 22, is faces a gun charge as well as obstruction of justice. Both were ordered held in jail without bail.
Prosecutors contend that Monty Morgan shot the two officers during a traffic stop and then handed the weapon to his brother, who ran away with it. Monty Morgan was shot by a third officer and both he and his brother were taken into custody a short time after the shooting.
Chicago officer killed in traffic stop shooting
Chicago police work the scene where two police officers where shot during a traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Bell in the West Englewood neighborhood, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Chicago police work the scene where two police officers where shot during a traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Bell in the West Englewood neighborhood, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Chicago police work the scene where two police officers where shot during a traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Bell in the West Englewood neighborhood, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Chicago police work the scene where two police officers where shot during a traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Bell in the West Englewood neighborhood, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Chicago police work the scene where two police officers where shot during a traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Bell in the West Englewood neighborhood, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Chicago police work the scene where two police officers where shot during a traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Bell in the West Englewood neighborhood, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
A Chicago Firefighter ties blue ribbons onto a pole outside the Cook County Medical Examiners Office on Harrison St in preparation for a procession for a Chicago police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
A Chicago Firefighter and a police officer walk towards Harrison and Leavitt after wrapping trees and poles outside the Cook County in preparation for a procession for a Chicago police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Chicago Firefighters straighten out an American flag that's hanging from firetruck ladders, outside the Cook County Medical Examiners Office on Harrison St and Leavitt St, in preparation for a procession for a Chicago police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
A Chicago police officer rubs his eyes while standing in line with other officers outside the Cook County Medical Examiners Office right before a procession for a Chicago police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Chicago Firefighters straighten out an American flag that's hanging from firetruck ladders, outside the Cook County Medical Examiners Office on Harrison St and Leavitt St, in preparation for a procession for a Chicago police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
A Chicago police procession for a police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell drives by the Cook County Medical Examiners Office, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Chicago police officers stand at attention as a procession for a police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell drives by the Cook County Medical Examiners Office, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
A Chicago police procession for a police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell drives by the Cook County Medical Examiners Office, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
A Chicago police procession for a police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell drives by the Cook County Medical Examiners Office, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Chicago police officers salute as a procession for a police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell drives by the Cook County Medical Examiners Office, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Chicago police officers salute as a procession for a police officer who was shot and killed earlier during a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell drives by the Cook County Medical Examiners Office, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Chicago police officers and firefighters walk with the ambulance carrying the remains of a police officer who was shot and killed at 63rd and Bell earlier as the ambulance drives into the loading bay of the Cook County Medical Examiners Office, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
