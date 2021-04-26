Future mayor tells what's next for newest Illinois city

"So I'll go from the sewers being our first priority then to our roads. Many of our roads are in bad condition. Public safety is also a priority."

He expects to be notified of the application status in June. He said the matching fund to apply for the grant was $2.2 million, an amount that he says would've been difficult to afford had resources from the towns not been combined due to the merger.

"….So I believe, right there, the consolidation is paying off for the citizens of Cahokia, and I think that would be the case in many future projects to come."

When will the work to get the cities officially merged take place, in terms of personal addresses and signage for businesses?

"A lot of that is going to take time. Clearly, we're not going to be going to businesses and telling them that they have to change their name to Cahokia Heights right now. We're going to give people time to do that. People are well aware that this is new, so there's going to be some growing pains for myself, as the mayor, and for residents and business people, but we're going to work together with them to work those items out, and I think by working together will get those name changes straightened out."

Is there a time frame for when those things will be completed?