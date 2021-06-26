 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Gaming board ok's construction of temporary Rockford casino

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ROCKFORD — The Illinois Gaming Board has approved the construction of a temporary casino in Rockford.

However before the casino opens owner 815 Entertainment LLC must obtain the Gaming Board’s permission to operate and receive approval of the casino’s security and surveillance plans.

“This is a huge accomplishment for our community, and it will bring hundreds of construction jobs to Rockford,” Mayor Tom McNamara said in a written statement and noting it is the first of six new casino locations approved by a 2019 state gambling expansion to begin construction.

A 37,790-square-foot restaurant and banquet hall in Rockford will undergo an estimated $8.8 million renovation. When finished it is expected to feature 736 slot machines and two restaurants.

The temporary casino could operate for two years while the $311 million Hard Rock Casino Rockford is under construction. That project must pass several regulatory hurdles before construction can begin at Interstate 90 and East State Street in Rockford.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 dead in crash involving 8 motorcycles on Interstate 80

2 dead in crash involving 8 motorcycles on Interstate 80

At approximately 10:13 a.m. Saturday, eight motorcycles were traveling westbound on Interstate 80 in Will County. One of the motorcycles crashed, causing a chain reaction involving all eight motorcycles, according to Illinois State Police.

Bill headed to Pritzker could set up a wave of annual property tax hikes

Bill headed to Pritzker could set up a wave of annual property tax hikes

Legislation headed to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk could set the stage for a wave of annual real estate tax increases across Illinois by giving local taxing bodies the ability to make up for refunds they’ve issued due to erroneous property over-assessments by shifting those costs onto the rest of their taxpayers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Normal Police run for Special Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News