Geophysicist explains why an Indiana earthquake was felt in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — Earthquakes are a rarity in the Midwest. But why was a 3.8 magnitude earthquake Thursday afternoon in Montezuma, Indiana, felt more than 100 miles to the west in central Illinois?
A geophysicist summed it up plainly: It's because of the rocks.
"(Thursday's earthquake) was fairly strong," said Paul Caruso, a geophysicist with the United States Geological Survey. "And also quakes in the central and eastern U.S. can be felt very far away because the rocks are continuities."
The rocks underground in the Midwest, Caruso explained, are much older than they are near the infamous San Andreas Fault out west. It's unclear how much the earthquake was felt in central Illinois, but according to USGS reports what are classified as "weak" tremors were recorded in the area.
Sangamon County communications chief Jeff Wilhite said the county's Office of Emergency Management did not receive any calls regarding the earthquake as of Thursday afternoon.
Rebecca Clark of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency said the state has not received any reports of property damage or injuries as a result of the earthquake as of Thursday afternoon. Any requests for state assistance would come through her office, she said.
Any aftershocks would likely be in the same area but would be at least a magnitude weaker than the original earthquake Thursday afternoon, Caruso said.
"We can't predict earthquakes," Caruso said, "but when we have an earthquake in the upper 3s, it's probable we will have aftershocks."
Caruso added it's possible the USGS may conduct further research on Thursday's quake because of its abnormality. He said this is the largest earthquake recorded in the area since a magnitude 4.0 earthquake near Middlebury, Indiana, in 1984.
There have been seven earthquakes larger than a 2.5 magnitude recorded in Indiana since 1973, Caruso said. Thursday's quake was recorded happening two miles northeast of Montezuma, which is about 37 miles southeast of Danville, Illinois.
Most quakes are near intersecting tectonic plates like the ones in central America and the West coast, Caruso said. When asked to put the phenomenon into elementary terms, Caruso said earthquakes occur when underground rocks move or collide and cause the ground to shake.
The last earthquake recorded to originate in Sangamon County was a 1.7 magnitude quake southeast of Pawnee in 1983, according to the USGS website.
