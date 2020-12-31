 Skip to main content
Girl, 17, struck by bullet in possible road rage shooting near O’Hare
topical

Police

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg in what Chicago police say may have been a case of road rage near O’Hare International Airport Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 6200 block of North Manheim Road about 5:20 p.m. for a report of a person shot. They learned the girl had been struck in the thigh as she rode in a car headed north on Mannheim, according to a statement from police.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether she was the driver or a passenger. The girl was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where she had been listed in good condition, police said.

“This is a possible road rage incident,” authorities said in the statement. Additional information was not available.

No arrests have been made, and police did not release a detailed description of the shooter or his or her vehicle.

Check back for updates.

Tags

