Girl Scouts and leaders upset over board plan to sell four Southern Illinois camps

"The board talked about this at length and decided it's not fair to keep one camp to help one area of the council while disadvantaging another. We don't want to cause any further division."

"We understand that you're all passionate about these camps," Litzenburg added. "Please understand that the board did not come to this decision lightly. (We) agonized and wrestled over this decision and talked about it for many months."

Long list of complaints

Opponents of the camp-selling plan came to the town hall with a long list of complaints. Several asked why they are just now learning of the organization's money problems and why they weren't given a chance to help before the shortfall became a crisis.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials said budgets are published on the council website and presented at annual meetings. That answer didn't satisfy Christina Wright, 39, of Livingston, leader of Troop 145 in Staunton.

"We have been asking for years to get a list of maintenance projects and information on how we can help out at camp," she said. "We have made proposals for fundraising, and it seems like none of them have been taken seriously."