'Give us a chance to come to the table:' Illinois police chiefs critical of quick passage of criminal justice bill, concerned about victims

Several local police chiefs say law enforcement professionals should have had more input on the sweeping changes to criminal justice that were recently approved by state lawmakers.
"Everybody is eager to do police reform, but give us a chance to come to the table to discuss and collaborate together," said Park Ridge Police Chief Frank Kaminski, acknowledging he was "disappointed (and) disheartened" by the rapid passage of the more than 700-page bill just days after it was introduced in the Illinois House this month.
"It all seemed to be rush-rush, hide-hide," Kaminski said.
Unintended consequences?
The bill, which requires a signature from Gov. J.B. Pritzker before it becomes law, was brought forth by the Legislative Black Caucus as part of ongoing efforts to institute statewide police reform, particularly in the wake of several high-profile deaths of Black Americans at the hands of police officers. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Elgie Sims of Chicago, who said it will help reduce crime by "fundamentally changing the way we do criminal justice in this state."
But veteran law enforcement leaders like Kaminski are critical of how the bill was crafted and adopted.
"To make decisions based on not understanding police work leads to unintended consequences," he said.
One of the biggest changes included in the bill is the elimination of cash bail, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Defendants could only be held in jail if they are considered a risk to the community or a flight risk.
Other major changes include a requirement that all police departments equip officers with body cameras by 2025; the ability for the Illinois Law Enforcement Training Standards Board to decertify police officers who were found to have committed misconduct, making it easier to remove such officers from their jobs; the elimination of sworn affidavits from people who file complaints against officers; new mandatory training requirements for officers, including crisis intervention training, which a number of suburban departments have already instituted; restrictions on military-grade equipment by police departments; a requirement that all records related to police misconduct be "permanently retained;" new reporting requirements, including when officers have an encounter with someone experiencing a mental-health crisis; a new policy allowing anonymous complaints against officers to be filed with the Law Enforcement Training Standards Board; and an end to suspended driver's licenses for unpaid red-light and speed camera tickets.
The final package approved by the Senate eliminated some of the more controversial measures, including a provision removing protections for police officers in lawsuits alleging civil rights violations, and one that would withhold state funds from municipalities that fail to comply with body camera requirements.
Needed more discussion, police say
The view that police representatives should have had more involvement in the drafting of the bill was shared by chiefs in Niles, Lincolnwood and Skokie. Morton Grove Police Chief Michael Simo declined to be interviewed for this story.
"All the chiefs I know, myself included, just want to have a good conversation and know we're creating laws that are workable from both sides of the table," said Lincolnwood Police Chief Jason Parrott. "When you're doing major legislative reform, I think it needs to be done over time and vetted well with all concerns that both sides may have."
Niles Police Chief Luis Tigera said police organizations, unions and representatives from the state's attorney's office should all have had a seat the table.
"They are the stakeholders the law is going to impact," he said.
While supporters of the bill say it will positively reform criminal justice in Illinois and lead to reductions in crime, those in law enforcement are concerned — and also wary.
"There are a lot of things in there that are going to be challenging for law enforcement to continue to do the job we need to do," said Skokie Police Chief Brian Baker, adding that it will be equally challenging for officers to do their work "safely (and) in a way that they don't fear they're going to be charged with a crime or be held to some standard that's not reasonable."
Stressing that police chiefs do not want "bad cops" within their ranks, Kaminski said he is pleased with the decertification process that is outlined in the bill, but said overall, there is a feeling among law enforcement that state legislators view all police in a negative light.
"It's just left a bad feeling in everyone's mouth in policing now, after all the work (officers) do and the sacrifices they make," he said, suggesting that recruiting new officers to the profession will become more difficult.
Protecting offenders more than victims?
Kaminski also expressed concerns that the changes within the bill protect those who commit crimes more than they protect crime victims.
"We have a pendulum that swings back and forth between protecting victims' rights and offenders' rights; clearly this (bill) swings the pendulum all the way to offender rights," Kaminski said. "Not that I don't want people treated fairly, but when you deal with victims and the things they suffer from various crimes, you've got to have better balance."
The requirement that police officers wear body cameras is, at this time, an unfunded mandate.
"I believe all chiefs would want body-worn cameras, but there is also funding needed for it," Tigera said, explaining that the cameras have worked well for his officers. "Now it's up to all towns to come up with funding."
The new training mandates will also come with costs that municipalities will have to absorb, Kaminski said.
While Park Ridge and Niles police officers are already equipped with body cameras, Lincolnwood, Skokie and Morton Grove police are not. The chiefs of Lincolnwood and Skokie did say they support the concept.
Under its previous police chief, who retired last year, the Skokie Police Department did not use or pursue body cameras for officers. In a June 2020 FAQ sheet, it highlighted its in-car camera systems without offering a reason for the lack of body cams.
Parrott and Baker said they disagree with a section of the bill that restricts officers from reviewing body camera video while writing up their reports of an incident, as well as new rules that could result in criminal charges if officers write a report that contradicts the video.
"The problem is, you can take any individual and run them through a stressful event that is complex and has a lot of things taking place, and no one is going to be able to describe that in writing in detail without messing something up and forgetting something that happened," said Baker. "That's where reviewing video is extremely helpful to make sure that reports are written correctly .... Now the officer can't do that."
"They try to document everything the best they can, but if they leave something out, the perception could be that the officer is not forthcoming with all the details of the case," Parrott said.
If the criminal justice bill is signed by the governor, there could still be an opportunity to refine it during a new legislative session, Parrott suggested.
"The police chiefs are very open to sitting down with legislators and crafting good language that fits the needs of all police officers — and that's really the key here," he said.
Tigera said he does not believe the bill will impact how Niles police officers do their jobs.
"Our officers are going to do their jobs," he said. "They are professionals and they are guardians of our village. We have good officers and I think we'll do well."