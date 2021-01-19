'Give us a chance to come to the table:' Illinois police chiefs critical of quick passage of criminal justice bill, concerned about victims

The new training mandates will also come with costs that municipalities will have to absorb, Kaminski said.

While Park Ridge and Niles police officers are already equipped with body cameras, Lincolnwood, Skokie and Morton Grove police are not. The chiefs of Lincolnwood and Skokie did say they support the concept.

Under its previous police chief, who retired last year, the Skokie Police Department did not use or pursue body cameras for officers. In a June 2020 FAQ sheet, it highlighted its in-car camera systems without offering a reason for the lack of body cams.

Parrott and Baker said they disagree with a section of the bill that restricts officers from reviewing body camera video while writing up their reports of an incident, as well as new rules that could result in criminal charges if officers write a report that contradicts the video.

"The problem is, you can take any individual and run them through a stressful event that is complex and has a lot of things taking place, and no one is going to be able to describe that in writing in detail without messing something up and forgetting something that happened," said Baker. "That's where reviewing video is extremely helpful to make sure that reports are written correctly .... Now the officer can't do that."