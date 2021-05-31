'God had his hand on me': Springfield WWII vet recalls Memorial Day past, D-Day landing

Unaware of the lead-up to D-Day, Madonia said the 4th Division spent most of its time training in the English Channel in amphibious DUKWs, or ducks, that could transport ammunition and personnel in the water or over land.

Madonia and others in the 4th Division, including Bill Shea of Springfield, the longtime owner of the Route 66 Museum, were aboard LSTs (landing ship, tanks), which carried tanks, vehicles, cargo and landing troops and could come directly onto shore with no docks or piers.

"When we left (for overseas), we knew we were going to do something, but I didn't know what it was," Madonia admitted. "You couldn't even see the water, there were that many ships, battleships and LSTs."

Madonia's company landed on Utah Beach, one of the westernmost spots, around 6 p.m. on June 6. Paratroopers, he said, had been the first ones in in the early hours.

"The worst part of that was sitting in the channel waiting to go in, because the German shells were landing pretty close," Madonia recalled. "We never took a direct strike. We were pretty lucky. What was going through my mind was, what were we going to get into?