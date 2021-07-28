 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Going to St. Louis? Lane closures planned on Poplar Street Bridge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Former director of the Centers for Disease Control Dr. Richard Besser tells Power & Politics new science demonstrating that fully vaccinated people can transmit the delta variant prompted the U.S. CDC to change its mind on masking rules.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the two right lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge on I-55/64, including the Illinois 3 southbound ramp, in East St. Louis, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday July 29.

Additionally, there will be short term intermittent closures of one additional lane during this same time frame, provided the weather cooperates with work crews.

The restrictions are needed to perform work on the overhead sign board, according to IDOT. Kujo Inc., in cooperation with IDOT District 8 Operations forces, will make the needed improvements. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area or choose alternate routes, IDOT advises.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow them on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles withdraws from individual all-around

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News