GOP congressmen ask Pritzker to seek federal aid for pork producers to help dispose of euthanized hog carcasses

Illinois’ five Republican congressmen asked Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday to seek federal emergency funds for a state pork production industry in “crisis mode” due to the coronavirus.

The money would go in part to pay for the safe disposal of hundreds of thousands of euthanized hog carcasses.

“More than 750,000 hogs are produced a week and many have no market as restaurants and schools remain closed due to statewide closures mandated by your administration,” the letter said.

“Combined with temporary processing facility closures, this will result in producers euthanizing many hundreds of thousands of market-ready hogs. The financial impact of these decisions on hog producers, many of which are small, family-owned business, will be devastating for years to come.”

The letter added that “if not conducted properly, the disposal of so many animal carcasses presents a potential danger to public health and safety.”