GOP former Gov. James R. Thompson dies at 84

"I never dreamed it would be 14 years; it's never been my style to begin with," Thompson said. "I like to build things and then never stay around to run them."

It is as a builder that will serve as Thompson's legacy, even as the state now looks to sell what was once an opulent but now considered white elephant known as the James R. Thompson Center. Designed by architect Helmut Jahn, it opened in 1985 at a cost of $172 million. Lawmakers named it after him in 1993.

One of Thompson's more dramatic political moments came in summer 1988. The Sox were threatening to move to Florida and wanted a new stadium.

Thompson worked the House floor, granting legislators' wishes in exchange for their votes. One Republican said he was granted an endorsement for secretary of state, a race that never came to pass.

Facing a midnight deadline to pass the stadium bill with 60 votes _ it would take 71 after the deadline _ lawmakers kept the roll call open even though midnight had come and gone. The bill was declared passed with 60 votes, and a staff member used white-out over the 12:03 a.m. timestamp and wrote 11:59 p.m. in pen.