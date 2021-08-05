GOP governor candidate Gary Rabine skews Danish study’s findings to attack Pritzker’s school mask mandate

Gary Rabine, one of three announced GOP candidates for governor, attacked Gov. J.B Pritzker’s mask mandate for schools by falsely contending the results of a Danish study last year dismissed the efficacy of face coverings by concluding there was “no statistical advantage to those who wore masks.”

The Democratic governor on Wednesday ordered that masks be worn by all school personnel — teachers, staff and students — due to a rapid increase in cases largely attributed to the delta variant of COVID-19. Pritzker said his requirement followed directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and affected all school individuals regardless of vaccination status.

Republicans in Illinois were largely critical of Pritzker’s mask mandate, contending it should be up to local school boards to decide pandemic policies for the fall return to school. Rabine joined in the criticism, saying it was “an unnecessary abuse of power.”

But Rabine went further, contending a Danish study in 2020 found that people who wore masks “were just as likely to get COVID-19 as those who didn’t.” Rabine said the study concluded there was “no statistical advantage to those who work masks.”

Rabine’s conclusion conflicts with context provided by authors of the report who said the study of 6,000 people was geared to look at a 50% difference in COVID-19 infections between those who wore masks and those who did not.

According to FactCheck.org, the authors emphasized that their results “should not be used to conclude that a recommendation for everyone to wear masks in the community would not be effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections, because the trial did not test the role of masks in source control of SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

Source control means the spread of mask wearers to others, meaning the study only assessed the personal protective effect of a mask from being infected, not the potential for masks to block the spread to others, FactCheck.org noted.

The lead author of the research, Dr. Henning Bundgaard of Rigshospitalet Hospital and Copenhagen University Hospital, was quoted in Forbes saying, “Even a small degree of protection is worth using the face masks because you are protecting yourself against a potentially life-threatening disease.”

Still, the Danish results have been misreported widely among COVID-19 deniers and those who oppose mitigation measures to contend that masking is ineffective against the virus. A number of researchers have pointed to concerns about the study, including the adequacy of COVID testing among participants and whether test subjects actually wore masks as were required.

It’s not the first time that Rabine has sought to justify his position on COVID by misstating scientific data. In a recent central Illinois TV interview, Rabine wrongly said thousands of people died from COVID-19 vaccines. He cited a federal reporting system that allowed anyone to report alleged vaccine side effects with no verification and authorities said there was no correlation to reported deaths and the vaccines.

Rabine’s campaign initially walked back his comments about vaccine-caused deaths, saying the candidate meant to say that more study was needed about the vaccines. But only days later, citing the same reporting system, Rabine said more than 50 people in Illinois had died directly from taking the vaccines.

Rabine also said the FDA had not approved the vaccines and that the deaths they caused would force them to be removed from the market. But he made no distinction that the FDA had given the vaccines emergency use authorization and The New York Times said formal overall approval was expected in the next few weeks.

Rabine, a millionaire paving company executive, has refused to promote vaccinations and has said he has refused vaccination because he previously had COVID-19, although federal health guidelines say the vaccine is necessary because the duration of resistance to the virus among those who have been previously infected is not yet known.

An ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, Rabine also is an advisory board member of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth group headed by controversial conservative Charlie Kirk, who is from the northwest suburbs. Kirk also has cited the same reporting system as Rabine to contend massive deaths among people who have been vaccinated.

The Washington Post recently reported that Turning Point USA was engaged in a program to rally young people against vaccination, including Facebook ads saying the government has “NO RIGHT to force you to inject yourself with an experimental vaccine.”

State Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia is a candidate who has been a major opponent of Pritzker’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, including failed challenges in court over the governor’s emergency orders and being escorted off the Illinois House floor for failure to wear a mask as required. Bailey, like Rabine, has said he is not vaccinated.

Former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Waterloo is another GOP governor candidate who has been critical of Pritzker’s emergency authority. Schimpf, who said he has been vaccinated, said lawmakers have failed to provide a check and balance on Pritzker’s power in dealing with the pandemic.

