Gov. J.B. Pritzker preaches patience, expresses optimism as Illinois coronavirus metrics improve

While the state’s testing rate for COVID-19 is greatly improved and hospitalizations are at their lowest point this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker continued to preach patience Tuesday as Illinois residents look forward to moving on to a new phase in the reopening plan at the end of the month.
“We’re all itching to move ahead. So why can’t we just do it now?” Pritzker said. “Well, there’s no doubt this is hard, but public health means that each of is working to protect all of us. It’s about our collective impact on each other.”
In addition to Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Pritzker enlisted two other doctors during his daily briefing Tuesday to support his argument that despite progress against the virus, residents need to remain vigilant, stay home and practice social distancing.
They made the case for patience as some mayors and law enforcement officers continue to say they won’t follow Pritzker’s plan to gradually reopen the state, and after the governor recently instituted a new rule to issue misdemeanor citations to business owners who refuse to follow public health guidelines.
“This is a fight against a virus, not an ideology,” said Dr. Emily Landon, executive medical director for infection prevention and control at the University of Chicago Medicine, in urging residents to continue to follow the state’s guidelines.
Illinois health officials on Tuesday announced 1,545 new known cases of the coronavirus from among 18,443 tests over the previous 24 hours. There were also 146 additional deaths reported, bringing the death toll to 4,379 since the pandemic began. Statewide, there have been 98,030 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from a total of 621,684 tests.
In addition to his daily dose of caution, Pritzker flashed some optimism, again reporting that the four regions of the state outlined in his reopening plan are on track to move on to phase three on May 29.
Illinois transitioned into phase two of Pritzker’s reopening plan on May 1, with nonessential businesses remaining closed and a handful of outdoor activities allowed, while face coverings continue to be required in stores and other public settings where social distancing isn’t practicable. The governor acknowledged that the lives of many Illinoisans “didn’t change much between phase one and phase two.”
Pritzker’s plan requires 28 days of monitoring public health data in four regions of the state before each can transition to the third phase as soon as May 29. In that new phase, gatherings of 10 people or fewer would be allowed for any reason, fitness and health clubs could offer one-on-one training and outdoor classes, barbershops and salons could reopen with restrictions as could manufacturing businesses, offices and retailers.
“It’s critical that we observe the full 28-day measurement period before moving forward to phase three,” Pritzker said. “The good news is we’re just 10 days from that point, and as of now, all four regions of Illinois are on track to moving forward into phase three before the end of May."
The governor also announced that Illinois had passed New York in the per capita daily administration of COVID-19 tests, which he called “significant measurable progress.”
“Among the most populous states, Illinois has now overtaken New York as the No. 1 state in the nation for per capita testing over the last seven days,” Pritzker said, calling it “very exciting news.”
Among all states, Illinois ranks No. 3 in per capita testing, behind Rhode Island and New Mexico, according to data cited by the governor’s office at covidtracking.com. New York ranks sixth behind Connecticut and North Dakota, according to the data.
The progress came as the federal government on Tuesday announced a new round of funding for local COVID-19 testing efforts. That includes $286.3 million for the state.
