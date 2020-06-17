Gov. J.B. Pritzker promotes $900 million federally funded coronavirus relief package

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined members of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus on Wednesday to highlight more than $900 million in funding for rent and mortgage assistance and business grants through the federal coronavirus relief package.

The bulk of the money -- at least $540 million, according to the governor’s office -- will be doled out as grants to businesses that were forced to shut down or restrict operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Half of that money will be set aside for businesses providing child care.

Another $300 million will be available through two separate programs to provide rent and mortgage assistance to Illinois residents who’ve been unable to keep up with their monthly payments because of a loss of income connected to the virus.

“While supporting our collective health and keeping our hospitals from becoming overrun is our most important battle, we must address the economic pain that COVID-19 has visited upon us,” Pritzker said during a news conference at the Lawndale Plaza shopping center in Chicago’s Homan Square neighborhood.

“Just like it went after our most vulnerable people, it also hit the most vulnerable parts of our economy,” Pritzker said. “It’s our small businesses, our working families, our communities of color that have paid the highest price.”