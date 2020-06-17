Gov. J.B. Pritzker promotes $900 million federally funded coronavirus relief package

Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined members of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus on Wednesday to highlight more than $900 million in funding for rent and mortgage assistance and business grants through the federal coronavirus relief package.
The bulk of the money -- at least $540 million, according to the governor’s office -- will be doled out as grants to businesses that were forced to shut down or restrict operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Half of that money will be set aside for businesses providing child care.
Another $300 million will be available through two separate programs to provide rent and mortgage assistance to Illinois residents who’ve been unable to keep up with their monthly payments because of a loss of income connected to the virus.
“While supporting our collective health and keeping our hospitals from becoming overrun is our most important battle, we must address the economic pain that COVID-19 has visited upon us,” Pritzker said during a news conference at the Lawndale Plaza shopping center in Chicago’s Homan Square neighborhood.
“Just like it went after our most vulnerable people, it also hit the most vulnerable parts of our economy,” Pritzker said. “It’s our small businesses, our working families, our communities of color that have paid the highest price.”
Portions of the funding unveiled Wednesday will be targeted toward businesses in those communities, especially those that also sustained property damage in the civil unrest after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day.
Applications for the first round of business interruption grants, funded by the federal CARES Act, will be available Monday through the state Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
The initial $60 million that will be available beginning early next month includes $20 million for businesses in specific communities that have recently experienced significant property damage, $20 million for bars and restaurants unable to offer outside service as allowed under the current phase of Pritzker’s reopening plan, $10 million for barbershops and salons, and another $10 million for gyms and fitness centers.
Barbershops, salons, gyms and fitness centers were closed by Pritzker’s March stay-at-home order and reopened on a limited basis May 29 with the move to phase three of his “Restore Illinois” plan.
To help renters and homeowners, Pritzker said he will extend his moratorium on evictions through July 31. Beginning in August, two $150 million grant programs for renters and homeowners will be available through the Illinois Housing Development Authority through the end of the year. To be eligible, renters and homeowners must be able to show that they were unable to pay due to COVID-19-related income loss.
Pritzker has faced criticism from some housing advocates for not doing enough to help struggling renters and homeowners. Some have called for him to lift the state’s ban on rent control, something the governor contends isn’t within his power.
Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, a Maywood Democrat, said the programs announced Wednesday will help minority communities that have been hardest hit by COVID-19, which she called “another symptom of the disease that is racism in our country,” and by damage inflicted by people “who totally exploited our pain for personal gain.”
Pritzker unveiled the relief programs the same day state health officials announced 546 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 87 additional deaths. There have been 134,185 known cases and 6,485 deaths statewide since the pandemic began.
The number of new cases has remained below 1,000 for 12 straight days, and the daily death toll has been less than 100 for 13 days, the longest stretches since the state surpassed 1,000 daily cases on March 29 and 100 deaths on April 16.
After Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Tuesday that he’d tested positive for the virus, Pritzker was tested for the third time. The governor said Wednesday that his results were negative.
