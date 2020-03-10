Gov. J.B. Pritzker questions whether Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day parades should go on

Amid a national wave of event cancellations due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday questioned whether Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day parades should happen this weekend, even as event organizers and city officials said the celebrations would go on as planned.
Pritzker said he and Mayor Lori Lightfoot have been in close communication about the city’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations scheduled for the weekend and expects an announcement on them Wednesday. He said officials have looked to what other states and cities have done, noting that both Boston and Dublin canceled their celebrations.
“My own view, I’ll just say, is I want to keep people safe, and I think we’ve got to follow the guidance that medical experts give us," Pritzker said at a news conference announcing new coronavirus cases in Illinois. "The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is talking about avoiding mass gatherings. They aren’t giving a number to what is a ‘mass gathering,’ and I think that’s not helpful, frankly.”
Officials on Tuesday announced eight new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including the first two cases outside of Cook County. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state since the start of the outbreak was 19 on Tuesday, though some patients had already recovered.
The city’s official parade is set to kick off downtown at noon Saturday. The South Side Irish Parade takes place on Sunday along Western Avenue in the Far Southwest Side Beverly neighborhood. Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day parades draw tens of thousands of people to the streets each year.
City officials and parade organizers have said the parades would go on as planned.
But other events that attract large crowds have been canceled in the city, state and nationally.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, for example, canceled campaign events in Ohio. Biden is scheduled to have a Friday night rally in Chicago, and his campaign has yet to make a public determination on whether the event will be held as planned.
Nevertheless, South Side parade committee member Kevin Coakley said Tuesday the parade was still going to proceed as far as organizers are concerned. “We want people to exercise whatever precautions they see fit,” Coakley said. “Our position is, if you’re concerned, then don’t attend the parade.”
Ald. Matt O’Shea, 19th, on Tuesday said that he has concerns about the safety of his community, particularly senior citizens, and the decision to cancel should be under serious consideration. O’Shea said he knows Lightfoot has been in contact with city and state public health experts.
“This is the mayor’s decision, but I think we should be taking advisement from medical professionals like the Illinois Department of Public Health and Chicago Department of Public Health,” O’Shea said.
Organizers hadn’t heard from any public agencies urging them to call it off, Coakley said.
“We’re really relying on the government on this,” he added. “It’s an outdoor event. If it’s safe enough to send our kids to school, safe enough to go to church, then we’re under the impression that we shouldn’t quarantine ourselves.”
Pritzker said he’s been in touch with Lightfoot on the matter.
"She is in close communication with the organizers of those various events, and I know that they’re planning to -- they may be making announcements tomorrow sometime about any decisions that have been made,” Pritzker said.
The decision on whether to shut down St. Patrick’s Day parades puts Lightfoot in a politically challenging position. The events are major boons to hotels, restaurants and bars, as both parades draw massive crowds from around the region, so canceling them would be a big blow to a number of businesses’ bottom lines.
But with events being canceled left and right around the country out of an abundance of caution, it could be politically disastrous if the parades were held and coronavirus cases could be linked to the St. Patrick’s Day festivities.
Further complicating matters for Lightfoot is the fact that her security chief, Jim Smith, is committee co-chair of the South Side Irish Parade.
In response to questions about Smith, the mayor’s office released a statement saying: “Decisions regarding COV-19 public safety are informed by guidance from the Chicago Department of Public Health, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Center for Disease Control.”
In recent days, Smith did local media interviews to promote the parade. On an Evergreen Park podcast published this week, Smith joked that the co-chair role requires him to “do a lot of media stuff” and “drink a lot of Paddy’s Irish whiskey.”
Asked whether the parade would be canceled due to the coronavirus, Smith said no.
“We’re not canceling any parade for some crazy virus,” Smith said. “We’ll make sure we’ll be careful of the kissin’ and huggin’ but we’ll be fine.”