Gov. Pritzker gets his COVID-19 vaccine, says two-thirds of people 65-plus received shots

He wouldn't say what qualified him to be in the 1B-plus category but said he "wanted to make sure throughout that I wasn't jumping the line. I want to make sure that most people who want to get vaccinated in this category get vaccinated before I do."

Pritzker said Wednesday that he got a shot in Springfield, rather than in his hometown of Chicago, because he was in Springfield for the ongoing legislative session and the opportunity was convenient.

He has commended the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, Illinois National Guard and Illinois Department of Public Health for operating the mass-vaccination site, one of more than a dozen of its kind in the state.

More than 5 million Illinoisans have been vaccinated so far, Pritzker said. That total includes 66% of people 65 and older and almost one in every three people 16 and older receiving at least a first dose of vaccine.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine Pritzker received requires only one dose for full effectiveness. The other vaccines offered in Illinois — branded as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — require two doses given several weeks apart to be most effective.