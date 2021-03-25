Gov. Pritzker gets his COVID-19 vaccine, says two-thirds of people 65-plus received shots

SPRINGFIELD — Wearing a plaid short-sleeve shirt, a masked Gov. J.B. Pritzker held out his left arm Wednesday inside a building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds and received a shot of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to protect against COVID-19.
"These vaccines offer us all the fastest way back to a normal life," the Democratic governor said before receiving his shot during a news conference at a COVID-19 mass-vaccination site in the Orr Building on the fairgrounds in Springfield.
Pritzker, 55, said he qualified for the COVID-19 vaccine by being a government worker. The governor used his executive authority to expand the state's eligibility guidelines on Monday to include government workers, higher education staff and members of the news media.
Eligibility is scheduled to expand again on March 29 to include food and beverage workers, construction trade workers and religious leaders.
Pritzker's expansion of "essential workers" allowed to get COVID-19 shots was described by the governor as an intermediate step before April 12, when eligibility will be opened to all Illinoisans 16 and older.
The governor told The State Journal-Register on March 15 that that he would have qualified for vaccine under the state's 1B-plus category, which expanded eligibility to people younger than 65 with chronic health conditions such as heart problems, diabetes and obesity, as well as smokers and others such as cancer survivors.
He wouldn't say what qualified him to be in the 1B-plus category but said he "wanted to make sure throughout that I wasn't jumping the line. I want to make sure that most people who want to get vaccinated in this category get vaccinated before I do."
Chicago-area woman, 92, survived the Holocaust, life behind the Iron Curtain and then the pandemic in a nursing home. Her daughter is desperate to visit her.
Pritzker said Wednesday that he got a shot in Springfield, rather than in his hometown of Chicago, because he was in Springfield for the ongoing legislative session and the opportunity was convenient.
He has commended the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, Illinois National Guard and Illinois Department of Public Health for operating the mass-vaccination site, one of more than a dozen of its kind in the state.
More than 5 million Illinoisans have been vaccinated so far, Pritzker said. That total includes 66% of people 65 and older and almost one in every three people 16 and older receiving at least a first dose of vaccine.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine Pritzker received requires only one dose for full effectiveness. The other vaccines offered in Illinois — branded as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — require two doses given several weeks apart to be most effective.
Appointments for the Sangamon County health department vaccination sites can be made online at scdph.org or by calling (217) 210-8801 for the state fairgrounds site and (217) 321-2606 for the department's drive-through site at 2833 South Grand Ave. E., Springfield. Both sites serve eligible people by appointment only and regardless of whether they live in Sangamon County.
More than 26,160 vaccine doses have been given at the state fairgrounds site since it opened in mid-February, according to Gail O'Neill, director of the county health department. The site has administered up to 1,400 doses per day and is equipped to give up to 2,700 shots per day if vaccine shipments increase.
The drive-through site, which opened in early January, has administered almost 26,000 doses, O'Neill said.
Also offering vaccination appointments to eligible members of the general public are Memorial Health System and Hospital Sisters Health System Medical Group.
Memorial appointments can be made at vaccination.mhsil.com, and patients don't need to be Memorial patients or live in Sangamon County to be served.
Hospital Sisters Health System Medical Group is scheduling vaccine appointments for people who live or work in Sangamon County. The public can sign up for an appointment by setting up a free HSHS MyChart account at hshsmyhealthrecord.com.
The state's toll-free number to get help with making an appointment for getting the vaccine is (833) 621-1284. Information also is available at bit.ly/ShotLocations.
Pritzker has said Illinois will enter a "bridge" phase, in between the current Phase 4 restrictions designed to hinder transmission of COVID-19 and full reopening, once 70% of people 65 and older receive at least one vaccine dose and other measures of COVID-19's spread don't rise significantly.
He said he isn't close to rescinding his statewide mask mandate and said Illinoisans should continue masking and social distancing while in public to cut down on the spread of COVID-19 variants that threaten progress against coronavirus disease in Illinois and nationwide.
Pritzker and his wife, MK Pritzker, said they have been pleased at the public response to the memorial that the couple paid to have constructed on the north lawn of the Governor's Mansion in Springfield to honor the more than 23,000 Illinoisans with confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 who have lost their lives. Many people have tied ribbons on gates enclosing the north lawn, which is encouraged as part of the memorial.
The governor said the project was spearheaded by his wife. He wouldn't say how much the memorial cost the couple. The memorial will be on display through April 17.
The state health department on Wednesday reported 2,793 new cases of COVID-19, including 20 additional deaths statewide.
The state has recorded 1.2 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 21,136 deaths of people with confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The seven-day test-positivity rate is 3.1%, and as of Tuesday night 1,261 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized, including 269 people in intensive-care units and 130 on ventilators.