Gov. Pritzker put on defensive by COVID-19 outbreak that tore through LaSalle Veterans' Home

Pritzker initially declined to say if anything specific led to Mehlbrech’s firing on Dec. 7. He later said it was “an accumulation of things” that were “just unacceptable,” such as the use of hand sanitizer lacking virus-killing alcohol at the facility.

“The worst-case scenario that I have tried every day to prevent is now our reality in LaSalle,” Pritzker said. “What I know is that our job right now is to make sure we do everything to protect the people who are at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home. We’ve been trying to do that all along.”

In making the Legionnaires’ outbreak at the Quincy VA home a core issue of his campaign for governor, Pritzker blasted Rauner for “fatal mismanagement.”

The two outbreaks have both parallels and differences, but the deaths of any veterans in state care becomes a powerful political issue where nuance and explanation quickly give way to criticism and attack.

Pritzker has sought to differentiate the two situations, in part by noting that Legionnaires’ disease is spread through the mist of contaminated water sources, while coronavirus is passed through the air by those who are infected. Legionnaires’ is “extraordinarily preventable,” Pritzker said Friday.