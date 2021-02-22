Gov. Pritzker signs sweeping Illinois criminal justice overhaul, which will end cash bail starting in 2023

“This 700-plus page proposal was rammed through in the middle of the night with just hours left in a lame-duck session without the transparency and discourse expected in a democratic process,” Curran said in a statement.

“There are some positives in this legislation — specifically the changes that make it easier to reprimand and decertify bad actors in law enforcement who have broken the public’s trust. Unfortunately, the negatives, which could have been further negotiated had the sponsors been open to bipartisan support, will undoubtedly make our communities less safe.”

Sen. Elgie Sims, a Chicago Democrat who sponsored the legislation, said the proposal was put together through conversations and negotiations that included nine public hearings throughout the fall.

“This process was not rushed,” he said.

Rather than talking about substantive policy disagreements, opponents are “making a partisan issue out of public safety,” Sims said.

Aside from critics in law enforcement, some local government leaders have raised concerns about the cost of purchasing and maintaining body cameras and other provisions that could raise costs by requiring additional training for police officers.