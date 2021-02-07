 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Governor's Hometown Awards honors community volunteers
0 comments
topical

Governor's Hometown Awards honors community volunteers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Applications for the annual Governor's Hometown Awards are available through Feb. 19.

The Governor's Hometown Awards give formal recognition to people who contributed to projects sponsored by local government bodies that improved their communities.

Late planning, decentralized oversight, a ‘Hunger Games’ sign-up: How Illinois has struggled more than most states rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine

The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service is in its fourth year of sponsoring the Governor's award. The awards build on the commission's mission to improve communities with volunteer help and to instill an ethic of service.

Representatives of townships, villages, cities and counties are eligible to apply through Feb. 19 for volunteer-led projects that occurred from Jan. 1, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2020.

The commission, known as Serve Illinois, is a 40-member, bipartisan board with 25 voting members and 15 non-voting. Its members are appointed by the governor and the panel is administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Decatur police body cam footage of shots fired incident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News