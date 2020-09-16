 Skip to main content
1,941 more COVID-19 cases in Illinois; 35 additional deaths
1,941 more COVID-19 cases in Illinois; 35 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD — State health officials on Wednesday said the state had 1,941 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease and 35 additional deaths, including several in Central Illinois counties. 

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Bureau County: One man in his 80s
  • Clinton County: One man in his 90s
  • Coles County: One woman in her 80s, one woman in her 90s
  • Cook County: One man in his 30s, one man in his 50s, two women in their 60s, one woman in her 70s, two men in their 70s, one woman in her 80s
  • DuPage County: One woman in her 60s
  • Hancock County: One man in his 80s
  • Henry County: One woman in her 60s
  • Jasper County: One man in his 60s
  • Kane County: One woman in her 70s
  • Lake County: One man in his 50s, one woman in her 60s
  • Lawrence County: One woman in her 80s
  • Livingston County: One man in his 80s
  • Macon County: One man in his 80s
  • Madison County: One woman in her 50s, one woman in her 60s, one woman in her 80s, one man in his 80s
  • Massac County: One woman in her 90s
  • Peoria County: One man in his 90s
  • Perry County: One woman in her 70s
  • Rock Island County: One man in his 70s
  • St. Clair County: One woman in her 60s, one woman in her 70s
  • Wayne County: One woman in her 50s
  • Will County: One man in his 70s
  • Williamson County: One woman in her 90s

Since the start of the pandemic, the Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 8,367 coronavirus-related deaths and a total of 266,151 cases.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 9 to Sept. 15 is 3.7%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 52,311 specimens for a total of 4,863,138.

As of Tuesday night, 1,565 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 143 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

