1 week, 3 reps, 1 month pay? Mendoza seeks 'exit bonus' end

Neither Guerrero-Cuellar nor Kodatt returned messages seeking comment from The Associated Press on Friday.

Kodatt was Madigan's hand-picked successor, and on Feb. 21 became the first person to hold the post since Madigan assumed it in January 1971. But the former constituent services aide to Madigan and office-mate Chicago Alderman Marty Quinn resigned Wednesday under pressure from the pair who said they had discovered "questionable conduct." They have not elaborated.

Although the Madigan-replacement fiasco presented an ideal for-instance to boost Mendoza's legislation, she initially proposed it more than a year ago after signing two monthly payments to former Sen. Martin Sandoval, a Cicero Democrat who pleaded guilty in January 2020 to influence-peddling charges and was cooperating with federal prosecutors when he died in December of complications related to COVID-19.

Sandoval submitted his resignation from the Senate on Nov. 26, 2019 — making it effective Jan. 1, 2020. In what Mendoza described as "blatant opportunism," he was paid for all of December and January.

Just weeks earlier, on Oct. 28, then-Rep. Luis Arroyo, a Chicago Democrat, was charged in a federal bribery scam. He has pleaded not guilty, but he resigned his House seat effective Nov. 1, so he got an extra month's pay.