12 Springfield Fire Department personnel test positive for COVID-19, including chief

"It's a real challenge right now."

Reyne said it is "inherently difficult" for firefighters to socially distance, especially when they are giving CPR, crawling into a burning building or packed into a fire engine together.

Reyne said as of Oct. 29 there were no firefighters quarantined.

"We were always worried about it," Reyne admitted. "Our members did a good job keeping it out of the firehouse. We went months without a single positive."

Reyne said he was exposed on Oct. 29 when was having dinner with two other people, one of whom was a Springfield firefighter.

Reyne said he went home from work not feeling well on Monday, but not thinking he had COVID-19. Reyne added he immediately isolated himself from family members.

Reyne, 50, felt fatigued and didn't have much of an appetite leading him to get tested on Wednesday. He learned his test result Saturday.

"For a couple of days, I certainly didn't want to get up to do anything and just laid in bed," Reyne said.

Reyne said he started feeling better over the weekend and Monday was feeling "mostly normal," except for a lingering cough.